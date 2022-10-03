Communal clash in Savli town of Gujarat over displaying religious flag; 36 arrested

“The matter escalated and both the communities started hurling stones at each other. Nobody was injured but a vehicle and a shop were damaged by rioters,” said a Savli police officer.

PTI Vadodara
October 03, 2022 14:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image used for representative purpose | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

ADVERTISEMENT

Two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other over putting up a religious flag in Savli town in Gujarat's Vadodara district, a police official said on Monday, adding 36 people have been arrested.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after a group of people objected to members of another community trying to put up a religious flag alongside their flag on an electricity pole in Dhamiji ka Dera locality, a Savli police station official said.

"The matter escalated and both the communities started hurling stones at each other. Nobody was injured but a vehicle and a shop were damaged by rioters," said Savli police station sub-inspector, AR Mahida.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged by both the groups on late Saturday night, following which a case was registered for rioting, unlawful assembly, rash act endangering human life etc of the Indian Penal Code against 43 people, Mr. Mahida said.

A total of 36 people from both communities have been arrested so far, he said.

Police security has been beefed up in the communally sensitive area and the situation is under control, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
religious conflict
religion and belief

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app