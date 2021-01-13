Committee looking into issues raised by Sachin Pilot: K.C. Venugopal

The issues raised by Congress leader Sachin Pilot are being looked into by a committee formed for the purpose, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said on Wednesday, months after the former deputy chief minister and 18 MLAs rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.
The three-member panel was constituted in August last year by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after Pilot and his loyalist MLAs rebelled against the Congress government in the state, but later called a truce after assurances by the party’s top leadership.
The Pilot camp was seeking active participation in governance and flagging concerns over the “manner of functioning” of Chief Minister Gehlot.
“That committee is working… the work is going on. Nothing else,” Mr. Venugopal, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters during his visit to Jaipur.
Mr. Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief following the crisis, was assured that the committee would resolve the issues raised by him.
On his visit, the AICC general secretary said that he had come to take feedback and inputs from the state government on issues that need to be raised in the upcoming Parliament session.
Venugopal also met Congress’ Rajasthan chief Govind Singh Dotasara.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath