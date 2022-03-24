Committed to welfare of people, will end corruption: Punjab Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa

Giving details about future plans, the Minister said his primary objective is to increase the efficiency of government offices so that people could have easy access to the desired services

Giving details about future plans, the Minister said his primary objective is to increase the efficiency of government offices so that people could have easy access to the desired services

Punjab Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on March 24 said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society and a new era of development will start in the State now.

He said corruption will be rooted out to provide transparent-, responsible-, accountable- and easy accessible governance to the common people. "A new era of development will start in the State now," he said after assuming the charge in his office here.

“The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society,” he added. Giving details about future plans, the Minister said his primary objective is to increase the efficiency of government offices so that people could have easy access to the desired services.

"Good governance will be ensured at tehsil-level offices of the Revenue Department and the revenue records will be translated for the convenience of people," he added.

Expressing gratitude to the AAP high command and the Chief Minister of Punjab for giving him the opportunity to serve people as a Cabinet Minister, Mr. Jimpa said he will try his best to fulfil aspirations of people. "The functioning and efficiency of all Departments with me will be improved so that the common man does not face any problem in government offices," he said.

Mr. Jimpa is the Minister for Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Water Resources and Water Supply & Sanitation. “Concerted efforts will be made for the conservation of ground water and the government will push for rainwater harvesting projects on a larger level,” he said.

He said the Punjab government will also look into the possibilities of converting ordinary power pumps of water supply schemes into solar powered pumps to reduce the burden of power bills.