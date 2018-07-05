Centre committed to bringing good governance to J&K: Rajnath

more-in

Concluding a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Union government was committed to taking measures to bring accountability, transparency, and good governance to the region.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Ms. Singh said the solution to the State's problems lay in empowerment of the people and strengthening of the institutions of local self-governance.

"Reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the way forward at a meeting with the Governor and state administration in Srinagar. Development and good governance had remained elusive for the common people of Jammu and Kashmir," he tweeted.

"We are committed to take all possible measures that will bring accountability, transparency and good governance in the system," he said, adding that with renewed focus on good governance and development the Centre was looking forward to kindle new aspirations and hopes amongst the people.

The dream of a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir would be realised when there is peace and normality in the State, he noted.

"It is our firm resolve to bring peace, stability and prosperity through an honest, effective and efficient administration for the problems facing the state," he said.

During his visit, Mr. Singh reviewed various developmental projects, security and law and order. He met Governor N.N. Vohra on Wednesday at the Raj Bhawan after arriving in Srinagar along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

This is Mr. Singh’s first visit to the State after Governor’s rule was imposed on June 20.

(With inputs from IANS)