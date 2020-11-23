Other States

Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail in drugs case

Comedian Bharti Singh (right) and husband Harsh Limbachiya wave from the court in Mumbai on November 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbhachiya, who were arrested after seizure of drugs from their house in Mumbai.

The Magistrate’s Court granted bail to the couple on a bond of ₹15,000 each.

 Ms. Singh was arrested on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while her husband was taken into custody on Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

On Sunday, they were produced before the Magistrate’s Court which remanded them in judicial custody till December 4.

The couple then filed bail pleas through their advocate Ayaz Khan which were posted for hearing on Monday.

The NCB recovered 86.5 gm ganja during the search at the couple’s residence and office.

This is considered as ‘small quantity’ under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2020 3:38:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/comedian-bharti-singh-husband-get-bail-in-drugs-case/article33159764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY