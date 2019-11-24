Other States

Colour purple: Autumn in the Valley is tinged mauve from saffron blossoms

1/8

Autumn in the Valley is tinged mauve from saffron blossoms

more-in

Every autumn, Pampore town, 13 km south of Srinagar, turns into a carpet of purple from the thousands of fallen saffron blooms. Men, women and children, baskets in hand, brave the chilly mornings to pick the flowers.

Only the stigmas of each bloom are taken out painstakingly and dried to get the fragrant strands that are among the most expensive spices in the world. About 50,000 flowers yield roughly 500 g of the spice. Kashmir grows the world’s best saffron, which is a luxury ingredient not just in kitchens but in the beauty industry as well.

In Kashmir, saffron goes into Kong Kehwa, a delicious local tea. Across India, it’s an integral condiment in many dishes ranging from biryani to kheer, and prized in Mediterranean, Spanish, Moroccan and Arab kitchens too. It also goes into face creams, soaps and perfumes.

The crop was introduced in Kashmir by the Mughals, who brought bulbs of Crocus sativus from Iran. The highly drained clay-loam soil of the Valley suited it so well that the valley-grown blooms soon became prized around the world. Today, however, Kashmiri growers face a grave threat from Iranian and Spanish imports, which sell at less than half the price of the local variety. “Why should anyone buy our kong (saffron) when they can get the Iranian one for far less,” asks Mir Ajaz, a saffron farmer.

Moreover, production in Kashmir has been steadily declining for almost a decade now. The past two years were particularly bad. Although this year’s harvest has been a little better, it is still not what it used to be.

The ₹372 crore National Saffron Mission, launched in 2010, has so far covered 1,400 hectares, and has helped production with new technology and equipment, and by teaching farmers modern sowing techniques. This, farmers say, improved the quality of the blooms.

Other Slideshows

Changing script: A devotee at Valmiki Ramayan Bhawan sits with thousands of notebooks filled with the word ‘Ram’ in many languages, sent by devotees to be buried under the temple when it is constructed.

Sacred games | Supreme Court verdict breathes fresh life into Ayodhya

Devotees offer 'Arghya' to the rising sun at Dussehra Ghat near Taj Mahal during Chhath Puja celebrations, in Agra.

Chhath Puja celebrations

Dished down The wazas are hereditary chefs with a mastery of orally handed-down recipes to prepare elaborate feasts, which can have up to 36 dishes.

What’s a wedding without wazawan in Kashmir

People wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain at Rajendra Nagar in Patna.

Rains lash Bihar

Door to door: Shakti Prasad Mishra, the only doctor for miles around in Odisha’s remote Malkangiri district, gives a young girl her medicines outside a home in the forested hills of Kusumpadar.

The good doctor of Odisha’s Malkangiri village

With the times: A smart classroom at Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya government school in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The Delhi government has been giving schools and education a much-needed makeover, including introducing modern seating modules, smart blackboards and other technology aids to make learning fun.

Delhi government schools make a difference

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National Multimedia Photos Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY