Colleges in Odisha not collecting degrees of passed-out students

University has informed Odisha Human Rights Commission that due to non-payment of fees certificates of 11,000 students have not been issued

Confusion over payment of examination fees has led to non-issuance of degree certificates of around 11,000 students of engineering and professional courses across Odisha.

This strange situation came to light when the Biju Patnaik University of Agriculture Technology (BPUT), the State’s university of professional studies, informed the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) that despite several notices issued by the university, many colleges failed to turn up to collect the degree certificates, grade sheets and provisional certificates of students by depositing requisite fees.

The OHRC was hearing a petition filed by students of the Eastern Academy of Science and Technology (EAST), Phulnakhara, in Cuttack district, who alleged that they had not been provided certificates although they had completed their engineering studies two years ago.

“As many as 438 students have not been provided their certificates even after completion of their courses. Many of them are facing risk of losing jobs as they are not able to produce final degree certificates,” said Biswapriya Kanungo, human rights lawyer who appeared before the commission on behalf of students.

The rights panel said this was a shocking case where 438 students who passed out from the institute were deprived of getting their final degree certificates and grade sheets from the university because of the non-cooperation of the institution and non-depositing of required fees.

The OHRC directed the local police to receive complaints from students who were not provided certificates. “There is an act of cheating, misappropriation of funds of the large numbers of students and playing hide and seek by the college authority,” says the OHRC order.

Taking a strong view of the incident, the commission sent the order to the BPUT and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to take a decision regarding de-recognition or de-affiliation of the college.

“The commission feels these type of institutions should not be permitted to continue and students should not be harassed due to non-issuance of final degree certificates after depositing required fees with the college,” observed the commission.

Mr. Kanungo said students had deposited examination fees at their respective institutions and the university issued registration number for examinations, yet students were made to run from pillar to post for certificates after passing out of colleges.

Since 2016-17, colleges did not send their designated officials to collect certificates of 9,427 students from the BPUT. If pending old certificates are taken into account, a total of 10,994 engineering students have not been provided with degree certificates. As many as 135 professional colleges are involved in the mess.