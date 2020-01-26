College withdraws ban on wearing burqa

A college for women here on Saturday withdrew its ban on wearing of burqa in its premises after it had prohibited it as part of the institute’s new dress code.

Acknowledging that the prohibition was due to a misunderstanding, the college authorities said that it has “no intention to disturb or harass students of any community”.

“Students are informed that they have to come to college in the prescribed dress code every day, except on Saturday. Besides, the use of burqa is prohibited both inside the classroom and the college premises. A fine of ₹250 will be imposed if anyone is found violating the code,” the notice by J.D. Women’s College said.

College principal Shyama Roy confirmed that the ban on wearing of burqa in the institute’s premises has been withdrawn and said that the college has issued a second notice specifying that there is no such ban.

“There is a dress code of the college which specifies that a student has to wear a maroon colour kurta, white salwar and white dupatta. There is a misunderstanding in the notice ... We sincerely apologise for it,” Rekha Mishra, a teacher, said.

J.D. Women’s College is affiliated to Patliputra University.

“Many students used to come to classes in their home dresses in burqa, which was opposed by some others. Following the objections, college authorities issued notice asking students to strictly comply with the dress code,” another teacher said.

The students who had objected to the ban expressed happiness over the decision.