College girl’s murder reaches Assam Cabinet

Assam government asked top police officer to fast-track probe for exemplary punishment

An unusual issue topped the weekly Assam Cabinet meeting on Thursday – the murder of a college girl by her estranged boyfriend.

A few decisions such as tackling the impact of climate change, removing the bottlenecks in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and reopening higher secondary to postgraduate classes from September 1 were taken at the meeting headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

But the hacking of Nandita Saikia, a student of a three-year degree course at the Moridhal College in northeastern Assam’s Dhemaji by a non-teaching employee of the college a few days ago took much of the meeting space.

Expressing deep condolence, the Cabinet directed Special Director General of Police G.P. Singh to fast-track the probe to ensure the culprit is given exemplary punishment.

Rintu Sarma, the non-teaching employee, attacked Ms. Saikia with a machete on August 21. Two others were also injured in the attack.

Ms. Saikia was admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh and she died of her injuries on the head on Wednesday night. The accused was arrested on the day of the incident.

Demands for capital punishment

Demands for capital punishment for the accused have since increased in intensity.

“Anguished to learn about the demise of Nandita Saikia who was undergoing treatment after a heinous attack on her. In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with her family members,” Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said.

Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan wrote, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Nandita Saikia... Anguished by the act of the perpetrator; urge the administration to take necessary steps to provide exemplary punishment to the accused.”