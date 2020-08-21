Collectors alerted in Odisha over fresh low over Bay of Bengal

BHUBANESWAR

21 August 2020 05:22 IST

Northern and coastal districts are likely to receive heavy downpour

The Odisha government on Thursday alerted disaster response forces and district administrations about possible heavy rain, which is likely to take place in many districts till August 25.

A well-marked low pressure area formed over north coastal Odisha with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 6.7 km above mean sea level. It will gradually move towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Now, a fresh low is likely to develop over the Bay around August 23. Besides, the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Odisha.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has issued a red warning for Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Sundargarh and Deogarh while orange warning has been issued in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. From August 22 to 25, northern and coastal districts are likely to receive heavy downpour.

The government said the flood situation was under control though water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of different districts. The level had risen in many rivers.

Two persons were washed away when they were crossing the overflowing Jambra river in Mayurbhanj district. While the body of one Buddheswar Majhi was retrieved, Mangal Marandi was missing.

In Kalahandi district, the national highway between Junagarh and Dharmgarh came under water due to rise in the level in the Hati. Police personnel were deployed to regulate vehicular movement. In urban areas of Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Malkangiri, rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas.

During the last 24 hours, 300 mm rainfall was recorded in Salipur block of Cuttack district followed by 297.5 mm in Nishintkoili of the same district. In Nabarangpur district, Papadahandi and Nabarangpur blocks got rainfall of 280 mm and 243 mm respectively.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner, 47 blocks of Odisha received rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm and 85 blocks had rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm.