Collector, SP shifted after Minister’s visit

The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred Sheopur’s Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) on Sunday, a day after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was mobbed by angry locals during his visit to flood-hit parts of the district.

On Saturday, when Mr. Tomar visited Karatia Bazaar in Sheopur city, which is part of Morena Lok Sabha constituency represented by the Minister, people jeered at him and were heard saying he had come too late.

In an order issued on Sunday morning, the Madhya Pradesh government shifted Sheopur District Collector Rakesh Shrivastava.

In a separate order, it also transferred Sheopur's SP Sampat Upadhyaya.