Cold winds sweep northern India

North India was swept by chilly winds on Sunday, with many places in Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh witnessing sub-zero temperatures.

Leh town witnessed the coldest night of the season at minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, which experienced several feet of snowfall last week, was the coldest place in the valley with a low of minus 8 degrees Celsius, the official said.

After witnessing snowfall for over five days, it was a sunny day in the valley.

A traffic department official said efforts are on to restore the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the only road linking Ladakh with Kashmir, and Mughal road.

While the Srinagar-Leh Highway was closed for traffic on November 27 following heavy snowfall in Zojilla pass and adjoining areas, the Mughal road was shut on November 6 after high altitude areas, including Pir Ki Gali, along the road experienced heavy snowfall.

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Manali, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur recorded freezing temperatures as chilly winds kept blowing in most parts of the hill State.

Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the State with the minimum temperature settling at minus 12.3 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab experienced a cold night, recording a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the holy city was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, while Patiala’s maximum settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

Fog forecast

Hisar in Haryana too experienced a cold night at a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius. The Met department has forecast shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days.