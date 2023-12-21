Cold wave unabated in Odisha, mercury drops to 4°C in G Udaygiri

December 21, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

“The cold wave tightened its grip across Odisha on December 21, as 16 places in the State recorded minimum temperatures below 10°C,” the Meteorological Department said.

“G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the eastern State at 4°C,” it said.

Several other places experienced cold conditions, including Semiliguda (5.7°C), Phulbani (6.5°C), Kirei (6.6°C), Koraput (7.6°C), Angul and Daringbadi (8°C), Rourkela (8.3°C), Keonjhar (8.4 °C), and Sundergarh (8.6°C) it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also felt the chill, recording minimum temperatures of 12.4°C and 12.8°C, respectively.

In a bulletin, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C below normal at a few places in the State during the next two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.