Cold wave unabated in Odisha, mercury drops to 4°C in G Udaygiri

G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the eastern State at 4°C.

December 21, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Several places in Odisha experienced cold conditions, including Semiliguda, Phulbani, Kirei, Koraput, etc. File

Several places in Odisha experienced cold conditions, including Semiliguda, Phulbani, Kirei, Koraput, etc. File

“The cold wave tightened its grip across Odisha on December 21, as 16 places in the State recorded minimum temperatures below 10°C,” the Meteorological Department said.

“G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the eastern State at 4°C,” it said.

Several other places experienced cold conditions, including Semiliguda (5.7°C), Phulbani (6.5°C), Kirei (6.6°C), Koraput (7.6°C), Angul and Daringbadi (8°C), Rourkela (8.3°C), Keonjhar (8.4 °C), and Sundergarh (8.6°C) it said.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also felt the chill, recording minimum temperatures of 12.4°C and 12.8°C, respectively.

In a bulletin, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C below normal at a few places in the State during the next two days.

