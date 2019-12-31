Cold wave continues in Odisha

Odisha is reeling under a severe cold wave with temperatures in 15 of the 30 districts dipping below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said there could be improvement in the next two to four days. Sonepur continued to be the coldest place at 5.4 degrees C, followed by Angul (5.6 deg). Temperature was recorded in single digit in places like Titlagarh, Daringbadi, Phulbani, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Balangir, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Baripada and Koraput. “Light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur in Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar,” said the meteorological department.