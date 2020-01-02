Other States

Cold wave conditions continue in Haryana, Punjab

Children arrive at school amid thick fog, in Rohtak | File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab and Haryana continued to be in the grip of cold wave as minimum temperatures stayed a few notches below normal

Cold wave conditions continue to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 1.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, an official said.

Both States continued to be in the grip of bone-chilling cold wave as minimum temperatures stayed a few notches below normal at several places.

Among other places in Haryana, the minimum temperatures in Ambala, Hisar and Karnal were 5.5, 3.5 and 4.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees below normal, the official said.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa braved chill at 4.4, 6.3 and 4.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Faridkot registered a low of 2 degrees Celsius. Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Gurdaspur shivered at 5.5, 3.2, 3.8, 3.1 and 6.7 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold wave conditions at 3, 4.8 and 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Fog was witnessed at a few places including Faridkot and Narnaul.

