Cocaine worth ₹800 crore seized in Gujarat

September 29, 2023 03:12 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:59 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The packets containing the drugs were found abandoned on the banks of a creek at Mithi Rohar village

The Hindu Bureau

The Gujarat Police on Thursday recovered 80 kg of cocaine, worth nearly ₹800 crore, dumped on the banks of a creek in Kutch district. This is amongst the largest seizures of drugs by the State Police. 

The cocaine, a powerful central nervous system stimulant drug, was found in 80 packets, each weighing a kilo.

Police have launched a probe but no arrests have been made. 

According to the police in Kutch, the shipment was ditched by smugglers while evading law enforcement. 

The packets containing the drugs were found abandoned on the banks of a creek at Mithi Rohar village, near Gandhidham town in Kutch district. 

“Based on a tip-off about a drug consignment, we were already active in the area. During combing, we recovered 80 packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram, and worth ₹800 crore. It is possible that the smugglers dumped the contraband out of fear of getting caught,” said Kutch East Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar.  

