HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cocaine worth ₹800 crore seized in Gujarat

The packets containing the drugs were found abandoned on the banks of a creek at Mithi Rohar village

September 29, 2023 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Gujarat Police on Thursday recovered 80 kg of cocaine, worth nearly ₹800 crore, dumped on the banks of a creek in Kutch district. This is amongst the largest seizures of drugs by the State Police. 

The cocaine, a powerful central nervous system stimulant drug, was found in 80 packets, each weighing a kilo.

Police have launched a probe but no arrests have been made. 

According to the police in Kutch, the shipment was ditched by smugglers while evading law enforcement. 

The packets containing the drugs were found abandoned on the banks of a creek at Mithi Rohar village, near Gandhidham town in Kutch district. 

“Based on a tip-off about a drug consignment, we were already active in the area. During combing, we recovered 80 packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram, and worth ₹800 crore. It is possible that the smugglers dumped the contraband out of fear of getting caught,” said Kutch East Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar.  

Related Topics

Gujarat / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.