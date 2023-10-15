ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard rescues Chinese national who suffered a stroke on a ship

October 15, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Mumbai

Considering the critical status of the patient, ICG vessel C-439 was deployed for his medical evacuation

Abhinay Deshpande
The patient being evacuated from a Panama-flagged vessel MT Hua Wei 8 off the Mumbai coast. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coast Guard on October 14 rescued a 49-year-old Chinese national who suffered a stroke combined with hemiplegia from a Panama-flagged ship off the Mumbai coast, the Office of the Defence Spokesperson said. Hemiplegia is one-sided muscle paralysis or weakness.

“Indian Coast Guard (ICG) carried out a successful medical evacuation of a Chinese crew man onboard Panama-flagged vessel MT Hua Wei 8 off Mumbai coast on October 14, 2023. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, the maritime search and rescue coordinator on the Indian Western Coast, had received a request from the vessel for medical evacuation of a 49-year old due to non-availability of the tug, late on October 13,” an official said.

The vessel was on its voyage from New Mangalore to Bin Qasim, Pakistan and was in position 122 nautical miles from Mumbai and was planning to alter course to head towards Mumbai for medical cover.

Considering the critical status of the patient, ICG ship C-439 was deployed for his medical evacuation. Amidst the extremely low visibility conditions, a team evacuated the patient from the vessel from Mumbai Anchorage at 8.30 a.m. and disembarked him at Mumbai harbour.

The patient, along with one attendant, was handed over to the vessel’s agent in the city in stable condition for further medical management.

