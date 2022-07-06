Coast Guard rescues 22 crew members from sinking merchant ship off Porbandar coast in Gujarat

The crew members included a Pakistani and a Sri Lankan national.

The crew members included a Pakistani and a Sri Lankan national.

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued 22 crew members from a sinking merchant vessel off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat, an official said.

"At about 0820 hrs, the ICG received a distress alert regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard merchant vessel, Global King-1. The ship was reportedly 185 km off the Porbandar coast. The ICG immediately responded and alerted all stakeholders," it said in a release.

The action of the ICG saved the lives of 22 crew members, including a Pakistani and a Sri Lankan (the rest are Indians) who are safe and being brought to Porbandar, the release added.

Dornier aircraft was launched from the ICG Air Station Porbandar to assess the situation and relay information to the vessels in vicinity amid adverse weather, it said.