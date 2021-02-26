Coal scam | CBI, ED conduct joint raids at different places in West Bengal

Investigation agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted joint raids at various places in West Bengal in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, sources in them said.
CBI sources said its sleuths raided the official and residential premises of businessman Randhir Kumar Barnwal in Kolkata.
ED sources said the agency has started searches at Durgapur and Asansol and also in the city.
Both the agencies are concurrently probing the scam.
While CBI is looking after the criminal aspect of it, ED is delving into the money laundering angle of the scam.
CBI has already examined Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira for her alleged involvement in the coal scam. Banerjee in the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
It has also issued a look out notice against alleged kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who has been absconding.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath