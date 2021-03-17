Coal pilferage scam | CBI summons businessman for interrogation

The CBI has summoned businessman Amit Agarwal in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, sources said on Wednesday.
Agarwal, an aide of kingpin Anup Majhi, has been summoned next week for interrogation in connection with the scam, they said.
Sleuths of the CBI raided premises linked to Agarwal in Kulti, Durgapur and Kolkata on Tuesday.
The CBI is still in search of Majhi who is on the run and a look-out circular has also been issued against him.
The CBI is probing the scam over illegally mined coal from the abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, estimated to be worth thousands of crores of rupees, officials said.
The crime proceeds have been transacted through the hawala route, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing, they said.
The CBI has also questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the case.
Gambhir's husband and father-in-law have been also interrogated.
