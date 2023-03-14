Coal pilferage scam | CBI questions West Bengal inspector

March 14, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 14 questioned a West Bengal Police Inspector, who allegedly received protection money from the alleged mastermind of the coal pilferage scam Anup Manjhi, officials said.

Inspector Mohammed Ali now posted at police station Suri in Birbhum district was earlier posted at Mohammad Bazar police station when the alleged pilferage from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) was going on, they said.

“It is alleged that Manjhi was paying protection money to officials and politicians to keep his coal pilferage business go unchecked,” they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November 2020 against Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.