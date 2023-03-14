ADVERTISEMENT

Coal pilferage scam | CBI questions West Bengal inspector

March 14, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Inspector Mohammed Ali now posted at police station Suri in Birbhum district was earlier posted at Mohammad Bazar police station when the alleged pilferage from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Limited was going on, officials said. 

PTI

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 14 questioned a West Bengal Police Inspector, who allegedly received protection money from the alleged mastermind of the coal pilferage scam Anup Manjhi, officials said.

Inspector Mohammed Ali now posted at police station Suri in Birbhum district was earlier posted at Mohammad Bazar police station when the alleged pilferage from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) was going on, they said. 

“It is alleged that Manjhi was paying protection money to officials and politicians to keep his coal pilferage business go unchecked,” they said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI had registered an FIR in November 2020 against Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US