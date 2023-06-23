HamberMenu
Coal pilferage case | ED summons West Bengal Law Minister on June 28

June 23, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Law Minister Molay Ghatak. File | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (June 23) issued a summons to West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak asking him to appear before its officers in New Delhi on June 28 in connection with its probe into the coal pilferage case in the State, a senior official said.

The Asansol Uttar MLA, who skipped appearing before the ED officers at its New Delhi office on June 19, has been asked to appear in person at the central probe agency's office, he said.

"[Mr.] Ghatak has been asked to appear in person before our officers in New Delhi on June 28. He was supposed to appear before our officers on Jun 19, but he skipped it. We are trying to find out what was his exact role in the scam. We have evidence of his involvement in it," the officer told PTI.

Mr. Ghatak has so far appeared twice in front of ED officers for questioning in connection with the scam.

Last September, the CBI conducted search operations at Mr. Ghatak's residences in Kolkata and Asansol.

