IAF chopper crash | Co-pilot’s village in Rajasthan gets ready to bid him farewell

Jaipur

10 December 2021 01:21 IST

Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh from State’s Jhunjhunu perished in chopper crash

In a village 50 km from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district headquarters, grieving relatives of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was the co-pilot of the IAF helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu, and residents were on Thursday busy preparing for his cremation.

Singh’s last rites will be conducted at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School ground in his Ghardana Khurd village and thousands are expected to gather to bid him farewell.

Village sarpanch Ummed Singh Rao said the Education Department has given its nod for Singh’s cremation at the site. His statue will also be installed in the school.

“This is very sad news for everyone in the village. As soon as the news of Singh’s death was confirmed on Wednesday evening, his relatives started reaching the village,” he said.

“The entire village is engaged in making arrangements for the funeral procession and the cremation," he added.

Mr. Rao said Singh’s father had retired from the Navy and many of his cousin brothers are also serving in different arms of the armed forces.

His father and other members of the family live in Jaipur, while his extended family lives in Ghardana Khurd.

“Singh's father is currently said to be in Delhi,” he said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an IAF MI-17 helicopter died on Wednesday after it crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Governor condoles death

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra condoled Singh’s demise.

“The Governor Kalraj Mishra has condoled the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Rao, resident of Ghardana Khurd, Jhunjhunu, in a helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu,” an official statement said. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Singh.

“Deeply saddened to learn that #Rajasthan too has lost a brave-heart in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of CDS #BipinRawat & others. I salute the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Rao, a resident of Ghardana Khurd, Jhunjhunu,” she said.