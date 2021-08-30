CM Yogi visits Firozabad after dengue deaths

Ghaziabad

30 August 2021 23:42 IST

After around 40 persons, mostly children, succumbed to dengue and another mysterious viral disease in Firozabad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the city on his way to Mathura, where he participated in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

“Till now 32 children and 7 adults have died,” the Chief Minister told reporters before directing officials to ensure treatment of every patient at the government hospital.

He said the reason for the deaths will be probed by a team of doctors from Lucknow’s King George Medical College.

The Chief Minister warned officials against laxity of any kind and directed them to arrange more ambulances to transport patients from rural areas.