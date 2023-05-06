ADVERTISEMENT

CM Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of attempting to 'make mockery' of Hindu faith by proposing to ban Bajrang Dal

May 06, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - Koppa (Karnataka)

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also alleged that those who do not like ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India) are backing the ‘anti-national’ organisations such as 'Popular Front of India'.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 6 accused the Congress of attempting to 'make a mockery' of Hindu faith by proposing to ban Bajrang Dal, which the majority community will not tolerate and accept.

He also alleged that those who do not like ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India) are backing the ‘anti-national’ organisations such as 'Popular Front of India' (PFI).

Mr. Adityanath, who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath Math, said in a public meeting in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district of poll-bound Karnataka, that he came from the land of Rama in Uttar Pradesh to the land of Hanuman (Karnataka).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
The Karnataka election, the ideological contestations

“The bonding between the two States underlines the fact that they are integrally one and “materialise” the concept of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” he said.

“Those who don’t like ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat’ somewhere encourage anti-social and anti-national organisations such as PFI on the one hand and on the other, they want to ban organisations which are committed to patriotism and social service. Banning Bajrang Dal means Congress is trying to make a mockery of the Hindu faith. Hindu community will not tolerate and accept it,” the BJP leader said.

Noting that the Ram temple issue in Ayodhya that was pending for more than 500 years and has been resolved by the "power of a slogan", Mr. Adityanath asked the crowd to repeat after him, ‘ Jaikaara Veer Bajrangi, Har Har Mahadev’.

As Mr. Adityanath raised the slogan, the crowd followed him. He then appealed to those gathered there to take this slogan to every section of the society, so that those supporters of PFI "bite the dust".

"When the Congress and the JD(S) government was in power in Karnataka, the PFI was encouraged," he claimed.

“But due to the ‘double-engine government’ (of the BJP) there is peace, harmony and security. Just as Uttar Pradesh has become a peaceful State, the double engine government in Karnataka tried to break the backbone of PFI by banning it.” The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also invited the people of Karnataka to attend the grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January next year.

Also Read | Will the Karnataka election result in a decisive mandate?

The Congress in its manifesto for the Assembly polls released earlier this week said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The party said: “We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations".

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US