CM Thackeray calls to speed up vaccination

50% increase in active cases in 20 days

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the State, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a Cabinet meeting directing district administrations to speed up the vaccination process. The State has recorded 50% increase in the number of active cases in last 20 days.

Mr. Thackeray also directed to hold a meeting of the State task force on COVID-19 within a day or two to review the situation in the State.

According to the presentation made by State’s Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas in the Cabinet meeting, the pace of vaccination in the State has come down to five lakh per day from 8 lakh.

“The State had around 6,200 active cases on December 8 while the number has gone up to around 10,000 till today,” said Mr. Vyas in his presentation.

While the number of active cases has increased by 50% in last 20 days, it has tripled in merely last six days.

The present positivity rate in the State is1.06%.