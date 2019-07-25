Goa CM Pramod Sawant stabbed allies in the back: Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai has accused Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of “back-stabbing” the allies, and questioned the rationale behind the “wholesale defection” of Congress MLAs when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led State government was stable.
He also said there was a contrast in the working styles of late chief minister Manohar Parrikar and Mr. Sawant. Mr. Sardesai on Tuesday said the 10 Congress MLAs committed “political suicide” only to get three GFP legislators removed from the cabinet.
After the Congress MLAs joined the BJP, Mr. Sawant dropped three members of then ally GFP, including Mr. Sardesai who was the deputy chief minister, and an independent legislator.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor