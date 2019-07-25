Goa CM Pramod Sawant stabbed allies in the back: Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai has accused Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of “back-stabbing” the allies, and questioned the rationale behind the “wholesale defection” of Congress MLAs when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led State government was stable.

He also said there was a contrast in the working styles of late chief minister Manohar Parrikar and Mr. Sawant. Mr. Sardesai on Tuesday said the 10 Congress MLAs committed “political suicide” only to get three GFP legislators removed from the cabinet.

After the Congress MLAs joined the BJP, Mr. Sawant dropped three members of then ally GFP, including Mr. Sardesai who was the deputy chief minister, and an independent legislator.