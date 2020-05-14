CM seeks report on coal mining in Assam sanctuary

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asked Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to take stock of the ground situation after reports of coal mining in the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary.

Often called the Amazon of Assam, the rainforest sanctuary falls within the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve, where the National Board of Wildlife had recommended coal mining.

“The Government of Assam is committed to protecting the environment and biodiversity of the State and will not compromise with its stand in the name of development initiatives,” Mr. Sonowal said.

“The government has always underscored the need to sustain development in sync with the State’s ecology,” he said, adding Mr. Suklabaidya had been asked to give an assessment report.