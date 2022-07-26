Other States

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launches book Beyond the Misty Veil -- Temple Tales of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI July 26, 2022 02:39 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 02:27 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a book titled Beyond the Misty Veil -- Temple Tales of Uttarakhand by Aradhana Johri, which seeks to create awareness about the temples and promote tourism in the State.

The author, a former Indian Administrative Service officer from the region, has highlighted in the book the significance of temples and the mythology associated with them. After launching the book, the Chief Minister said it was as an authentic introduction to the ancient temples for the people of the country and abroad.

The book covers the Char Dham, nestled in the mountains, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The others include Vyas gufa, Ganesha gufa, Tunganath and Madhyamaheswar temples, besides the folk gods and the related festivals celebrated in Uttarakhand.

