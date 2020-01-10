Other States

CM Khattar counters his Home Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) remained under the CM’s charge during the terms of Bansi Lal and Devi Lal, an assertion that appears to counter the Home Minister’s claim over the department.

Mr. Khattar, however, sought to play down the row.“It is not a big issue. It is a technical issue,” he told reporters in Panchkula.

