CM is an ‘astrologer’, says SP MP on Yogi Adityanath’s Ram Janmbhoomi remark

October 11, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had stated that the Indus region in Pakistan can be ‘taken back’ as was the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. | Photo Credit: AFP

Samajwadi Party (SP) Lok Sabha member from Sambhal Shafiqur Rahman Barq on October 10 termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as an ‘astrologer’ for his comment that if the Ram Janmabhoomi site can be reclaimed after 500 years, “the Sindhu [Indus] can also be brought back.”

Mr. Barq added that what happened in the Babri Masjid episode is pure injustice and against the Constitution and law. “Adityanath is a Najumi [astrologer],he talks about big and small things. But as far as the Ram Janmbhoomi is concerned justice has not happened, injustice was done, against the Constitution and law. You may construct a Ram Temple, but history will not forgive,” said the five-term parliamentarian.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry condemned the U.P. CM’s statement and alleged it manifests a revisionist and expansionist mindset.

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a key member of India’s ruling dispensation and a follower of the bigoted Hindutva ideology, at the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow. These remarks manifest a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities. They also reflect a perverse view of history,” alleged Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

At the National Sindhi Convention in Lucknow on Sunday Mr. Adityanath said, “If Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, Sindhu [Indus] can also be brought back.” He further added that when the partition took place in 1947, lakhs of people were massacred with the Sindhi community suffering the most as they had to leave their motherland.

