CM Hemant Soren causing damage to tribals of Jharkhand: Nadda

October 28, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Ranchi

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday claimed a tribal CM like Hemant Soren has caused the most damage to tribals in Jharkhand.

Predicting the BJP's win in the next assembly elections in the state, Mr. Nadda told a rally that the Soren-led government was "involved in a number of scams". "The enthusiasm of people proves that they have taken a pledge to help the lotus bloom here again. Corruption has grown exponentially under Soren. The Jharkhand chief minister is doing vote bank politics," Mr. Nadda said.

"A tribal CM like Hemant Soren has caused maximum damage to tribals in the state," he alleged.

He also claimed that the state government is patronising land, sand and other mafias which is why ED, CBI and other agencies are "chasing the Soren government".

"The Soren government is neck-deep in corruption," the BJP chief said.

