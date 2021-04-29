CM Gehlot in self-isolation after wife tests positive

JAIPUR

29 April 2021 00:14 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot went into self-isolation on Wednesday after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

“My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. As per the protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started... I will also be in home isolation as a precaution,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

Mr. Gehlot will preside over review meetings on the fast-spreading infection with doctors and officials every day at 8:30 p.m. through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister has been addressing regular meetings on the COVID-19 situation and other subjects at his official residence in Civil Lines here since the outbreak of second wave of the virus infection. Journalists were invited several times to attend these meetings through video conferencing from the State Secretariat.