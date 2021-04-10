CM Gehlot flags vaccine shortage in Rajasthan, seeks immediate supply

Jaipur

10 April 2021 01:05 IST

‘Present stock will finish in the next two days’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought an immediate supply of 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to the State, while pointing out that the present vaccine stock would finish in the next two days.

He said the fresh supply would help maintain the momentum built up earlier and ensure inoculation of eligible beneficiaries at the earliest.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a video-conference with him on Thursday, Mr. Gehlot said the vaccination drive had been going on successfully in the State since January 16. “Till April 7, we have administered 86,89,770 doses to the eligible beneficiaries,” he said, adding that the State government had planned to increase the pace of vaccination to 5 lakh beneficiaries per day through collaborative approach and effective mobilisation of beneficiaries.

Mr. Gehlot referred to Mr. Modi’s proposal to observe ‘Tika Utsav’ from April 11 to 14 with the aim for 100% vaccination of people who were 45 years and above, while holding out an assurance that Rajasthan would aim for maximum vaccination of people of this age group.

“I want to assure you that we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to control COVID-19,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Curfew extended

Meanwhile, The Rajasthan government on Friday extended the timings of night curfew to 10 hours, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., in nine cities and 12 hours, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., in Udaipur. The night curfew will remain in force till April 30.

The Chief Minister, presiding over a COVID-19 review meeting here, said the containment zones would be marked in all districts with the enforcement of zero mobility. Regular classes till IX standard will be closed in the rural areas adjoining the cities to protect the children.