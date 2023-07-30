‘CM Command Centre’ launched in Uttar Pradesh for evaluating governance

July 30, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Chief Minister’s Command Centre’, and also the ‘CM Dashboard’, describing them as effective steps taken to provide timely solutions for the problems of the common people, and ensuring better implementation of government schemes.

With the help of the Command Centre and Dashboard, the performance of officials working in the police service, municipal corporations, and development authorities, and the implementation of various government schemes, will be evaluated through monthly rankings and grades.

A statement by the U.P. Government said: “In line with CM Yogi’s visionary approach focusing on the welfare of 24 crore people of U.P., the performance of officials of the police administration, municipal corporations, development authorities, universities, and various government schemes will be evaluated through monthly rankings and grading. With the assistance of the CM Dashboard, real-time monitoring will be carried out.”

It added the initiative will play a significant role in maintaining the trust of the common people in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government.

The Chief Minister’s Command Centre is equipped with an integrated dashboard, a video wall, a video conferencing facility, a call centre, and discussion, training, and technical rooms with world-class amenities. “Currently, 588 schemes of 53 departments are registered. A performance index has been developed based on the information received from departments on the CM Dashboard, and accordingly, monthly state-level grading will be issued. A Data Quality Index has been developed to ensure the quality of departmental data, and its monthly evaluation will also be displayed,” the statement added.

“For ranking and grading Administrative Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates (DM), 106 flagship projects have been identified. Additionally, rankings based on performance will also be done for Police Commissioners, Senior Police Superintendent (SSPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities, and Universities on a monthly basis,” the State Government said.