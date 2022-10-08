CM Baghel urges Chhatisgarh officials to speed up crackdown on fraud chit fund firms

Mr. Baghel instructed the members of the meeting to adopt a "Zero Tolerance Policy".

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday held a conference with the Collector and Superintendent of Police at the New Circuit House in Raipur and emphasised on the need to strengthen the law and order situation in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that his first priority was to help in returning the money of those duped by fraudulent non-banking financial organisations or chit-fund companies in the state and directed officials to speed up probe into such cases. After Deputy General of Police Ashok Juneja produced the details of the chit-fund cases, the chief minister instructed officials to speed up the probe, by attaching the properties of the fraudulent companies with the court's consent.

The chief minister further directed officials present in the meeting to take stringent action against drug trafficking and asked them to uproot it from the state by breaking its network.

To control the crimes against women and children in the state, Mr. Baghel also asked the administration to ensure a stricter probe into the matter and asked them to provide ex-gratia to the underprivileged (SCs and STs) survivors of crime in the state.

Directing the SP to patrol during the night and focus more on "visible policing", CM Baghel instructed the members of the meeting to adopt a "Zero Tolerance Policy". Notably, this meeting came a day after the Chhattisgarh CM took a dig at BJP accusing it of "diminishing law and order" in the state.

While heading towards Bastar, Mr. Baghel said, "The Chhattisgarh police has never let any criminal go away. What kind of law and order do they want? The one like that of Uttar Pradesh where the son of a minister kills someone and the administration won't even look at it?"

He further alleged that the rules in BJP-ruled states are different for common people and influential people, and said that "it will not happen here in Chhattisgarh, where the law rules."