CM asks Centre for more as Punjab runs out of COVID-19 vaccine

CHANDIGARH:

29 June 2021 19:59 IST

No stock of Covishield available; 1,12,821 doses of Covaxin left

With the State running out of Covishield vaccines on Tuesday and having a Covaxin stock of just 1,12,821 doses, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retd.) Amarinder Singh has reiterated the demand for supply of more vaccines by the Centre to vaccinate the entire 18-45 years population in the State to complete vaccination of all eligible persons over the next two months.

Even as he ordered opening of vaccination for the entire population in 18-45 years age group, subject to availability, Capt. Singh said the efforts would remain focused on covering the categories that had been prioritised earlier. His government had set a target to immunise all eligible in two months, followed by the second vaccine dose as per schedule, he added. Currently, 4.8% of Punjab’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, with Mohali leading the chart in both the first and second doses.

Taking stock of the progress in vaccination in Punjab at a virtual COVID-19 review meeting, the Chief Minister noted that the State government had already vaccinated more than 62 lakh eligible persons and had been utilising vaccine stocks without any wastage. However, he noted, there was a gross shortage of vaccines, with no stock of Covishield in the State as of Tuesday, and only a small stock of Covaxin available.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the State had been repeatedly taking up the issue of inadequate doses with the Government of India, Capt. Amarinder said this had assumed critical importance as Punjab was slowly opening up sectors conditional to stakeholders having taken at least one dose. He said he would take up the matter again with the Union Health Minister on an urgent basis, and escalate it to the Prime Minister if needed.