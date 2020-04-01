CM apologises to citizens for inconvenience

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday apologised to the people of Maharashtra for any difficulty they have faced during the lockdown.

“People need not worry about rations. The supply is ample and we will ensure that there will be no shortage. But yes, there is problem of transportation at some places. And it may have caused suffering to some of you, for which we are sorry,” he said in an address via social media.

He reiterated his appeal to labourers not to travel to their native States. “We are giving food to over two lakh labourers from different States and over 1,000 centres have been constructed. I am in touch with CMs of different States and we will ensure everyone is taken care of.”

On Monday, in a discussion with doctors, the CM said private doctors should carry out chest X-rays and haemograms of suspected COVID-19 patients to catch the infection at an early stage.

(With PTI inputs)