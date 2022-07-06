Seven feared dead as heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh

A view of the at Malna Hydroelectric Project on River Malana after flash floods in Kullu’s Bhuntar. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 06, 2022 10:58 IST

Four believed to have been washed away in Parvati river; two women die in Kullu and Shimla

At least four people are believed to have been washed away in Parvati river after a cloud burst hit Chojh village, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, on Wednesday.

A woman drowned in Malana River after a ‘flash flood’ at Malana Hydroelectric Project site in Kullu’s Bhuntar. In Shimla’s Dhalli, a young woman died and two others were injured after rains triggered a landslide.

In Chojh village, the cloud burst occurred around 6 am, causing a huge inflow of water into the already swollen Parvati River as heavy monsoon rains had lashed the region late in the night on Tuesday. “Four people, who were reportedly washed away in the Parvati river, are still missing. Rescue teams are on the job. Its members are staying at a camping site near the river,” Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, State Disaster Management director, told The Hindu.

Mr. Mokhta said 30 employees were trapped in a building after a flash flood at Malana Hydroelectric Project site on River Malana in Kullu’s Bhuntar. All of them were rescued by the local administration. “A woman drowned at the dam site,” he said.

Flash flood struck Murang village, in Kinnaur district’s Thungi Khad, but no loss was reported, according to the State’s Emergency Operation Center. Landslide was reported in Bilaspur town of the State.

With heavy rains lashing the region, the Kullu administration, anticipating landslides, flash floods and cloud bursts in the district, directed that all the campsites adjoining river banks and in landslide-prone areas be removed. Deputy Commissioner issued the order under Sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Also, all types of water sports-adventure activities, including rafting, kayaking, and zip lines across water bodies, have been banned for now.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the preparedness to tackle emergency situations with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts through video conferencing.

He directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for disaster management. He said adequate number of people and machinery should be deployed in areas prone to landslides and other disasters.

Mr. Thakur directed that appropriate steps be taken at camping sites situated on the banks of rivers in the State. He said Quick Reaction Teams and Emergency Operation Centres should be functional round-the-clock at the district and sub-division level for disaster management.