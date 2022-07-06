Cloud burst in Himachal's Kullu, at least four feared washed away
Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 a.m.
At least four people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on July 6, an official said.
12 killed in Himachal Pradesh as bus rolls down a gorge, probe ordered
Though rescue teams were rushed, they are stuck midway due to landslides, the senior State Disaster Management official said.
Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 a.m.
At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, he added citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.
Further details are awaited.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.