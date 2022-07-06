Cloud burst in Himachal's Kullu, at least four feared washed away

PTI July 06, 2022 10:58 IST

PTI July 06, 2022 10:58 IST

At least four people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on July 6, an official said. 12 killed in Himachal Pradesh as bus rolls down a gorge, probe ordered Though rescue teams were rushed, they are stuck midway due to landslides, the senior State Disaster Management official said. Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 a.m. At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, he added citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre. Further details are awaited.



