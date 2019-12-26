Closure of Aahar Kendras due to eclipse invites criticism

The decision to close down Aahar Kendras on Thursday in view of the annular solar eclipse has invited criticism from rationalists in Odisha, who said that the move only promoted superstitious belief regarding food intake during eclipses.

Aahar Kendras provide subsidised meal for ₹5 to the needy. There are 19 Aahar Kendras in Ganjam district.

On Thursday morning, people, especially the poor who are key beneficiaries of the center, were shocked to see notices at the Aahar Kendras stating that the centres were to remain closed for the solar eclipse.

As per authorities of the Manna Trust, that manages Aahar Kendras in Ganjam district, the decision was taken as a large number of people do not eat during the day on a solar eclipse due to religious beliefs.

The authorities ordered closure of the centres fearing that there might be wastage of food.

The Humanist and Rationalist Organisation (HRO), which organises feasts for all during eclipses to tackle superstitious beliefs regarding food intake during eclipses, criticized this decision. “Usually the poor and the needy depend on the meals provided at Aahar Kendras. For no logical reason these poor people suffered as most small and cheap roadside restaurants were also closed for the eclipse”, said E.T.Rao, president, HRO.

‘Missed opportunity’

According to Mr. Rao, the administration could have used this event to eradicate superstitious beliefs regarding solar eclipses.

“Today food could have been provided early at these centers and the needy would have eaten it. Through it the downtrodden, who are mostly ignorant would have realized that their time of food intake should be as per need of the body in stead of any superstitious belief”, he said.

“Seeing the poor eat openly at Aahar Kendras during the eclipse could have compelled the others to reconsider whether their superstitious beliefs of not having food during eclipse is a scientific decision or not,” Mr. Rao added.