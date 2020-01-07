Close relatives may be allowed to visit Mufti’s grave on anniversary

The J&K administration is likely to allow close relatives of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, including son Tassaduq Mufti and granddaughter Iltija Mufti, to offer prayers at the grave of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) patron on his fourth death anniversary in south Kashmir on Tuesday. But the party was denied any major commemoration function in Srinagar and Anantnag.

An official said the formal application submitted by Ms. Iltija to Director, Special Security Group (SSG), Muneer Khan, has been approved “with a nod.” The family sources told The Hindu that the administration’s signal suggested that “close relatives will be permitted to offer prayers at the grave.” Sayeed died of illness in 2016, just a year after he stitched an alliance with the BJP to form a government in J&K.

In her letter to the SSG, Ms. Iltija wrote, “It would be a crying shame if the administration or the police deny us [the family] the right to even mourn and remember Mr. Sayeed. If the situation is normal, I don’t see any reason to deny us permission.”

Last week, Mr. Khan denied permission to Ms. Iltija to visit the grave “for not following the SSG protectee protocol.”

“We have followed the protocol this time. The close relatives will visit the grave tomorrow [on Tuesday],” she told The Hindu.

Sources said Mufti’s son has also arrived in Srinagar for the occasion. However, incarcerated daughter Mehbooba Mufti and brother-in-law Sartaj Madni will not be allowed to visit the grave.

Meanwhile, two separate representations were made by the PDP to Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, and Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, to allow them to organise commemoration functions. “There is no reply from the government. There is no clarity whether we will be allowed or not,” said a PDP leader.

The PDP has asked its cadre to visit the grave in twos and threes “to avoid any crackdown by the administration.” The PDP is also holding a lowkey function at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Tuesday.