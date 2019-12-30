Close Nitish aide disapproves of Kishor’s ‘untimely’ statement

Sharp differences within the ruling JD(U) in Bihar, over its ties with the BJP, came to the fore on Monday with a top leader voicing disapproval of Prashant Kishor’s “untimely” statement on seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Assembly elections.

R.C.P. Singh, the party’s national general secretary (organisation) and its leader in the Rajya Sabha, frowned upon the outspokenness of Mr. Kishor who is the national vice-president when his comments were sought by journalists at Gaya where he was holding a booth-level training program of the JD(U).

“Two things are clear about the 2020 polls first, elections will be fought under the leadership of Nitish babu. Second, seat-sharing is not something that will be decided in full media glare.

“It was seen during the Lok Sabha polls that top leaders of all NDA constituents had decided a workable formula and it was made public afterwards”, Mr. Singh, who has not been on the best of terms with Mr. Kishor, said.

‘Better understanding’

“Rest assured, top leadership of both parties (BJP and JD(U)) share an excellent understanding. And seat-sharing formula for Assembly polls will be arrived at with an even better understanding”, said Mr. Singh a former IAS officer, who has been Mr. Kumar’s close aide for more than a decade.

“Some people have a habit of giving statements over every issue. I do not have much to say about them but this is untimely. They should refrain from raising such matters prematurely”, he added.