Close aides of gangster Vikas Dubey killed while trying to flee from custody, says UP police

Kanpur

09 July 2020 08:40 IST

Both the encounters happened early on Thursday morning.

Two associates of gangster Vikas Dubey, who is wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, were killed in two separate encounters on Thursday morning. The men were shot dead after they tried to escape from police custody, according to officials.

Kartikeya alias Prabhat, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he tried to flee from police custody, said Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar

Kartikeya snatched the pistol of a policeman and opened fire at the STF personnel accompanying him, injuring two of them, the ADG said. In the retaliatory firing, Kartikeya sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the officer said.

The other incident took place in Etawah.

“The police team surrounded a person at about 4.30 a.m. and he was killed in an exchange of fire. The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush. He was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on information leading to his arrest,” Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said. The police have seized a rifle and a pistol from him.