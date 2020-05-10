Other States

Cornavirus lockdown | Clearance to run migrant trains given on Friday, railway statement incorrect: West Bengal government

Police officers make announcements as a train carrying migrant workers, who were stranded in Rajasthan due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to their home state of West Bengal, arrives at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 5, 2020.

A senior railway official said three trains from Karnataka, two each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, and one from Telangana will take stranded people to West Bengal over the next few days.

The West Bengal government on Saturday night termed the railways’ statement about receiving clearance to run migrant trains from the state in the evening “misleading and incorrect”, saying it was given on Friday or before.

After day-long war of words between the state and the Centre over the matter, the railways said in the night that had received “clearance” from West Bengal for running eight special trains to the state to ferry people stranded outside due to the lockdown.

However, late in the night, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay tweeted, “Ministry of Railways tweet is misleading and incorrect.”

“All trains mentioned in their tweet were approved and communicated to the states concerned on May 8 or before, no new decision in this regard has been taken today. Further decisions to follow in due course,” he said.

The railway official, has said that no ‘Shramik Special’ train departed for West Bengal on Saturday as claimed by the state.

“Indian Railways has so far run more then 300 trains mainly for states like UP, Bihar, Odisha, MP, etc. But for West Bengal till today morning we had received approval for only 2 Shramik Special trains, 1 from Ajmer Sharif & other from Ernakulam.

“After request of Home Minister today afternoon West Bengal has approved two trains from Punjab, two from Tamil Nadu, three from Karnataka and one from Telangana, which are being arranged,” the railway ministry tweeted at 8:47 p.m..

It also said that West Bengal has not approved any train from Maharashtra, while there is a requirement of trains to the state from there for which approval is still pending.

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday in a letter accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not allowing trains to ferry stranded migrants to their homes, but the state refuted the charge saying around 6,000 people have already returned and 10 more trains carrying stranded labourers will arrive soon.

It was after a letter from Shah accusing the state government of not allowing its migrants home that the TMC in a press conference said that it has made plans for eight trains, four of which will depart Saturday.

However, within minutes railway officials said that they had received no clearance from the state to run trains there.

Till now, out of the 302 Shramik Special trains run so far, only two have been to Bengal.

