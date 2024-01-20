Cleaning of Wazukhana area of Gyanvapi Mosque starts under strict security arrangements

January 20, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

The cleaning of the Wazukhana area of the Gyanvapi Mosque started on January 20 under strict security arrangements by the district officials.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed an application of Hindu women petitioners seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of Wazukhana of Gyanvapi mosque where the alleged 'Shivling' was found, and maintaining hygienic condition.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the area. The cleaning workers were checked with their identities before entering the Mosque. Sudhir Tripathi, a Hindu side advocate said, "We had demanded in the Supreme Court that the Wazukhana, which had become very dirty, should be cleaned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explained | Gyanvapi and the Places of Worship Act

The order came on January 16, so today, it is being cleaned. People from both the sides will be present even today. The entire work will be done under the supervision of the District Magistrate. "Earlier, a meeting was held under the leadership of the District Magistrate along with people of Hindu and Muslim sides in Varanasi on Thursday regarding the cleaning. Cleaning of Wazukhana was ordered by the court. Talks have been held with both the parties in this regard. Its cleaning will start from January 20," the DM said.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an Advocate of the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case told ANI that both the sides have talked peacefully in the meeting. "The meeting was held regarding the cleaning of the Wazukhana. Both sides have talked peacefully. The court has ordered the DM to clean up. The Muslim side and we along with district officials were also present in the meetings," he said.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the area of 'Wazukhana' shall be cleaned under the supervision of district administration Varanasi, having regard to the previous orders of the apex court. Gyanvapi mosque management committee said it supports cleaning of the water tank, which has remained sealed on apex court's orders for nearly two years. Wazukhana is the reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before offering namaz.

The application said fish in the water tank died between December 12 to 25, 2023 and due to the same, there is a putrid smell emitting from the tank. "Since there exists Shivling, which is sacred to Hindus and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc. and must be in clean condition, is currently in the midst of dead fish which is hurtful to the sentiments to the devotees of Lord Shiva," the application stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT