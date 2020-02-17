Other States

Clean Indore now aims to be ‘most silent’ city

After being rated India’s cleanest city in several Swachh Bharat surveys, authorities in Indore want to make it the most “silent city”. Plans include curbs on sound amplifying systems and “smart traffic signals” that stay red longer if honking is above a certain decibel limit, said an official.

