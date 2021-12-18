Clean Fuel Policy soon to reduce air pollution, says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Jai Ram Thakur calls for collective efforts to tackle problem of climate change

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said a “State Clean Fuel Policy” would soon be brought to reduce air pollution even as he asserted that there was a need to make collective efforts to tackle the problem of climate change.

He was presiding over the climate change conference-2021 organised by the Department of Environment, Science and Technology in Shimla.

He said the State Government was focusing on strengthening irrigation facilities, increasing agricultural production, improving socio-economic conditions of the people, ensuring economic security and rural infrastructure. He said glaciers were important part of our ecosystem and concrete measures at the ground level are required to be taken to reduce the impact of climate change.

“Major steps have been taken to ensure sustainable development and environment protection. To reduce the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the State Government was focusing on the use of green fuels like hydropower and solar energy,” he said, adding that the State was rich in hydropower resources and so far 10,519 MW has been tapped.

“We must support meaningful global warming legislation and improve the energy efficiency of power plants as well as increase the use of renewable energy sources,” he said.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Digital Climate Change Reference Center through online medium.

German Ambassador Walter J. Linear, spoke of collective efforts to deal with the climate change problem.